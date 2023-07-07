Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $214.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.10. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.