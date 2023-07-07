Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,866 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Bread Financial worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $153,464,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $52,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,338,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,414,000 after purchasing an additional 312,717 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 147,438.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $173,979.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,942,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,993,637.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 568,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,418. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bread Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $31.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.92.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

