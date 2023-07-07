Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,525 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 370.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 20.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,897,000 after acquiring an additional 339,724 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $16.22 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

