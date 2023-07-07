Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $4.95 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,188 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 65,387 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

