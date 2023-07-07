Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

State Street Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

