Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

