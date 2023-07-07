Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $603,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $19.56 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MODG shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $109,184.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,705.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 862,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $109,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,705.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

