Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,969 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 1.7% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Insider Activity

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

