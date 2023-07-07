The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Jill M. Short Sells 5,410 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) insider Jill M. Short sold 5,410 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $202,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.30. 506,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,886. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.76. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 727.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

