The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $659.53

Shares of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 659.53 ($8.37) and traded as low as GBX 631 ($8.01). The Edinburgh Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 633 ($8.03), with a volume of 294,423 shares changing hands.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 657.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 661.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,042.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.35.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,406.78%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

