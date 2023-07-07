The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $261.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.