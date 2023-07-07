The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $261.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

