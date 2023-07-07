The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 207.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,441 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

