Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 98,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 493,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.14. 285,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,050. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $158.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

