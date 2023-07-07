Tether Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion and $28.35 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001150 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,730,981,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,357,268,873 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
