Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Reduced by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.6% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after buying an additional 2,920,232 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

Tesla stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.13. The stock had a trading volume of 48,900,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,323,438. The company has a market cap of $878.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.95.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $12,986,734. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.