Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.4% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $3,345,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 74.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.80. 52,039,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,323,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $12,986,734 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.95.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.