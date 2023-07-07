Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,229,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,720 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 57.7% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $255,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Tesla by 87.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tesla by 197.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,986,734. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $277.57. 53,233,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,368,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $879.76 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.