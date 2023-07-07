TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $115.29 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00041581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,797,969,044 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,426,095 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

