Terra Self Reported Market Cap Hits $182.94 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Terra has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $182.94 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001943 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000891 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002576 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 310,305,282 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

