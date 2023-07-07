Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 2.8 %

TNK traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $38.87. 78,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,873. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.79. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.13.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $1.48. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

About Teekay Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,308,000 after buying an additional 62,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,325,000 after purchasing an additional 140,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 113,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 82.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 668,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

