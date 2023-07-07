Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Teekay Tankers Trading Up 2.8 %
TNK traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $38.87. 78,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,873. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.79. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.13.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $1.48. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
