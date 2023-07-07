TCG Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,985.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVUS opened at $74.27 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

