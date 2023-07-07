TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes $40.86 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,855,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 8.4% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after buying an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $218.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.90. The firm has a market cap of $301.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

