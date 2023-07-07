TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,303 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $9.39 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

