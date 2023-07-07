TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 290,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,575,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,995,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 436,544 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,524.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 431,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,086,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

