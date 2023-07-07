TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOO opened at $403.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $390.93 and its 200-day moving average is $375.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The firm has a market cap of $307.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

