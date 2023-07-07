TCG Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises 1.6% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned 0.46% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

