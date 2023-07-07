Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. Target has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $21,129,916,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $341,198,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

