Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $130.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

