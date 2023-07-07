Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading Down 9.3%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Free Report) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 357,131 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 296,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Takung Art Trading Down 9.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Takung Art

(Free Report)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.