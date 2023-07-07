Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Up 6.9%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.40. 1,139,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,216,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen C. Walker acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,951 shares of company stock worth $198,965 in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,903,139 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 74,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 51,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.