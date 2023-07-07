Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Symrise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Symrise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.00.
Symrise Trading Down 0.8 %
Symrise stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. Symrise has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.
About Symrise
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

