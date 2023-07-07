SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SSY stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

