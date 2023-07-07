SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SSY stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.13.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
