Sui Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $426.16 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Sui has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a market cap of $426.16 million and approximately $77.47 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,546,806 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 654,546,805.8461539 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.64810949 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $104,089,261.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

