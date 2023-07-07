Stratis Price Tops $0.47 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. Stratis has a market cap of $70.48 million and $4.02 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.29 or 0.06161751 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00041986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,913,791 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

