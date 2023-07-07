Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $112.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.