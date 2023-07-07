Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 655 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $291.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $298.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

