Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $218.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.01. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $142.53 and a 1-year high of $225.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

