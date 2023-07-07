Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 3,781 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,458,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACI. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $21.60 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

