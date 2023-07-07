Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $573,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,215 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 146,498.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 76,179 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TFLO opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

