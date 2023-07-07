Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $96.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

