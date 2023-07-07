Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 163 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $3,719,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 88.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 55,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 38,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insider Activity

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $157.11 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $423.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

