Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $210.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.94. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

