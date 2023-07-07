Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $281.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.98 and its 200 day moving average is $245.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.