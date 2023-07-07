Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

CSCO stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $208.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

