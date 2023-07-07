Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLOK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 424,257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 6,613.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 115,207 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 99,541 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

