StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

BLCM opened at $0.37 on Monday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.