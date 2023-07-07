StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.21.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMED opened at $91.31 on Monday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $131.32. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.34.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amedisys by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

