StockNews.com Downgrades ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $782.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.84. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,988,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,046,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,398 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

