StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
Shares of EVOL stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.
About Symbolic Logic
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.