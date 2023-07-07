StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of AWH opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
