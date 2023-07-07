StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Shares of AWH opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 695,844 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.